Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Wallace will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) making his first start since returning from injury, Wallace will slide to the bench. In his last five outings (four starts), the 21-year-old guard has averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now