Cason Wallace News: Not starting Monday

Wallace will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) making his first start since returning from injury, Wallace will slide to the bench. In his last five outings (four starts), the 21-year-old guard has averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game.