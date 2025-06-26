Menu
Chaney Johnson News: Getting chance with Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Johnson is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Johnson is a strong candidate to spend the upcoming 2025-26 season in the G League as he continues his development. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks over 38 games for Auburn during the 2024-25 campaign.

Chaney Johnson
Cleveland Cavaliers
