Chaney Johnson News: Getting chance with Cleveland

Johnson is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Johnson is a strong candidate to spend the upcoming 2025-26 season in the G League as he continues his development. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks over 38 games for Auburn during the 2024-25 campaign.