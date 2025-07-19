Chaney Johnson News: Paces bench in SL loss

Johnson ended with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's 82-71 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Johnson led the second unit in scoring during an efficient outing. He also tied the team high in steals. The 23-year-old forward averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.3 minutes per game over 38 appearances in his final collegiate season with Auburn.