Chaz Lanier News: Double-digit scoring in SL loss
Lanier chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes in Saturday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Spurs.
Lanier delivered an efficient scoring outing Saturday, highlighted by a trio of made three-pointers. He was selected No. 37 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft following a strong 2024-25 campaign at Tennessee, which capped off a standout college career that began at North Florida. As a Volunteer, Lanier averaged 18.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc across 38 total games.
