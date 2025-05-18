Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Double-doubles with full stat line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Holmgren accumulated 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 win over the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

It was Holmgren's fifth double-double of the series, and he provided a full stat line in his third consecutive outing. The star big man has been an integral component of Oklahoma City's playoff run on both ends of the floor, having averaged 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes across 11 postseason contests. Holmgren will be tasked with trying to slow down Julius Randle in the Western Conference Finals, and he'll also be contending with Rudy Gobert's standout defense throughout the series.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now