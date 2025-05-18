Chet Holmgren News: Double-doubles with full stat line

Holmgren accumulated 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 win over the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

It was Holmgren's fifth double-double of the series, and he provided a full stat line in his third consecutive outing. The star big man has been an integral component of Oklahoma City's playoff run on both ends of the floor, having averaged 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes across 11 postseason contests. Holmgren will be tasked with trying to slow down Julius Randle in the Western Conference Finals, and he'll also be contending with Rudy Gobert's standout defense throughout the series.