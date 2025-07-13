Chris Livingston News: Leads team again in SL

Livingston recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-91 Summer League loss to the Clippers.

Livingston had another strong outing to kick off Summer League, posting his second straight game with at least 20 points. Livingston was recently waived by the Bucks, so his play during Summer League could be impactful in landing another NBA contract.