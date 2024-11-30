Chris Livingston News: Posts 18 points in G League
Livingston ended with 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa.
Livingston led the way for Wisconsin offensively, pacing all Herd players in scoring. The second-year forward possesses a spot on the Bucks' 15-man roster, but since he's not a regular part of the NBA rotation, he could see ample playing time in the G League in 2024-25. He's already made four appearances for the Herd and is averaging 21.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
