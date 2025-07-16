Chris Livingston News: Re-signing with Milwaukee
Livingston has agreed to re-sign with the Bucks on a one-year, $2.3 million contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Livingston has been a featured member of Milwaukee's Summer League roster, and the Bucks seem to have been impressed by his performance so far. The 2023 second-rounder gives the team some frontcourt depth, although he'll likely be hard-pressed to find playing time while the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma are healthy.
