Chris Manon News: Joining Lakers on two-way deal

Manon agreed Monday with the Lakers on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in June, Manon joined the Warriors for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues and made a strong impressive. In seven appearances between the two leagues, he averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 17.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 wing will join center Christian Koloko as two-way players for Los Angeles heading into the 2025-26 season, but Manon is likely to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League as a rookie.