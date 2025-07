Manon totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 21 minutes during Thursday's 81-69 Summer League loss to the Raptors.

Manon managed to get to the charity stripe with ease and led Golden State in scoring, rebounding and blocks. He's now scored in double digits in back-to-back Summer League appearances.