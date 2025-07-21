Chris Manon News: Set to join LAL via two-way deal

The Lakers plan to sign Manon to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After participating in the Summer League as part of the Warriors, the undrafted rookie is now set to provide Los Angeles with backcourt depth behind Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent. That said, Manon figures to spend most of his time with the G League's South Bay Lakers in 2025-26 as long as the NBA is mostly healthy. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 17.1 minutes per game through seven Summer League appearances.