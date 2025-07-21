Chris Paul News: Agrees to deal with LAC

The Clippers have agreed to a one-year deal with Paul, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Paul will end his NBA career where he had arguably the most success, as he will join forces with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden for his farewell tour. The Wake Forest product spent six seasons with the Clippers before stints with the Rockets, Thunder, Suns, Warriors and Spurs. During the 2024-25 campaign with San Antonio, the veteran point guard played in all 82 regular-season games, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.