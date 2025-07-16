Chris Youngblood News: Efficient shooting in win

Youngblood racked up 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 95-81 Summer League win against the Pelicans.

Youngblood remains efficient from the field during his stint in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Alabama product has now shot 63.1 percent from the floor throughout the last two games, scoring a total of 33 points.