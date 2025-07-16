Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Chris Youngblood headshot

Chris Youngblood News: Efficient shooting in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Youngblood racked up 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 95-81 Summer League win against the Pelicans.

Youngblood remains efficient from the field during his stint in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Alabama product has now shot 63.1 percent from the floor throughout the last two games, scoring a total of 33 points.

Chris Youngblood
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now