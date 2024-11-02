Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Another steady effort Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Braun supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

The third-year wing appears headed for a breakout campaign as he settles into the starting two-guard role for Denver. Braun has scored in double digits in all five games to begin the season and pulled down seven boards in three of those contests, while Friday's contest was the first in which he didn't record at least two combined steals and blocks.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now