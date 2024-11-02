Christian Braun News: Another steady effort Friday

Braun supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

The third-year wing appears headed for a breakout campaign as he settles into the starting two-guard role for Denver. Braun has scored in double digits in all five games to begin the season and pulled down seven boards in three of those contests, while Friday's contest was the first in which he didn't record at least two combined steals and blocks.