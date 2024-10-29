Christian Braun News: Continues to impress

Braun chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime win over Toronto.

It's still very early in the season, but Braun looks to be poised for a breakout campaign. He's playing heavy minutes for Denver as a key rotation piece, posting averages of 14.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 steals and 0.7 three-pointers. He's also been red hot shooting the ball, hitting 56.3 percent from the field.