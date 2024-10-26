Christian Braun News: Decent output in loss Saturday

Braun notched 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.

Braun has scored in double digits in his first two appearances as a starter this season, but he's been doing more than just scoring -- he's grabbed seven rebounds in both contests as well. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray need to carry Denver out of this 0-2 hole, but Braun is showing he can handle the responsibility of being a starter on a regular basis.