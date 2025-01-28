Christian Braun News: Lands career-high 28 points

Braun logged 28 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 129-121 loss to the Bulls.

Braun erupted for a career-high 28 points, continuing his recent uptick in production. He has now scored at least 20 points in five of the past seven games, a welcome sight after a scoring slump to begin the month. He has started every game this season, averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per game.