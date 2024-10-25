Christian Braun News: Logs 16 points in starting role

Braun ended with 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 loss to Oklahoma City.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's departure cleared the way for Braun to join the first unit, a spot that was always in the cards for the 2022 first-round pick. It's a tough job to compete with the likes of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic for production, but the first regular-season game showed that opportunities will flow his way. He'll be an interesting fantasy option to monitor as the season progresses.