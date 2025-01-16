Christian Braun News: Season-high 22 points in loss

Braun logged 22 points (10-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four boards and one assist in 35 minutes of action in Wednesday's 128-108 loss to the Rockets.

The third-year guard matched Jamal Murray as the team's leading scorers with Nikola Jokic (elbow) sidelined and Michael Porter cobbling together a quiet outing Wednesday. Having only missed one shot all night, Braun's efficiency was encouraging, but he didn't contribute much across the board. However, if Jokic can't suit up for Friday's game against the Heat, Braun could be someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats.