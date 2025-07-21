Menu
Christian Koloko News: Gets new two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 6:27am

Koloko agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Lakers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Koloko will return to the Lakers on a two-way deal for the second season in a row after he averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per contest over 37 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. He'll likely continue to see limited playing time in a depth role at center moving forward, with both Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes likely to be prioritized ahead of him.

Christian Koloko
Los Angeles Lakers
