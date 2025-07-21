Christian Koloko News: Gets new two-way deal
Koloko agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Lakers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Koloko will return to the Lakers on a two-way deal for the second season in a row after he averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per contest over 37 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. He'll likely continue to see limited playing time in a depth role at center moving forward, with both Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes likely to be prioritized ahead of him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now