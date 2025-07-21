Christian Koloko News: To sign two-way deal with LAL
The Lakers plan to sign Koloko to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Koloko made appearances in 37 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. However, the Arizona product didn't see the floor much, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds across 9.2 minutes per contest. He'll likely remain in a similar role moving forward, with Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes likely to see the bulk of the minutes at the center position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now