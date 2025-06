Omoruyi is signing a contract with the Raptors, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The details of Omoruyi's contract are unknown at this time, but he's likely ticketed for the G League. The Alabama product took a step back during the 2024-25 campaign in terms of scoring, but he converted at a clip of 73.4 percent from the field and averaged 1.1 blocks over 37 appearances.