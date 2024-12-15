Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Blocks four shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Capela amassed six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Capela played at least 28 minutes for just the fourth time this season, tallying a season-high four blocks. It's been a modest season for the veteran, currently averaging 10.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. The coaching staff seems intent on splitting the center minutes across Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, typically limiting the opportunities for both players.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now