Clint Capela News: Grabs 17 rebounds in win

Capela registered nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over New Orleans.

Capela continues to outplay Onyeka Okongwu, serving as the primary center option in Atlanta. Although his offensive game is not what it used to be, he still provides elite defensive numbers, while also crashing the boards with regularity. He has recorded at least 13 rebounds in three straight games, adding a combined 11 steals and blocks. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that he has played in every game thus far, allowing him to continue to build chemistry with some of his newer teammates.