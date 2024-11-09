Clint Capela News: Turns back clock Saturday

Capela ended Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Bulls with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes.

Capela was one of the best two-way centers in the league during his prime years, and he turned the clock back a few years with this strong showing Saturday. This was the first time Capela reached the 20-point plateau this season, and he also finished just one board shy of recording what would've been his second double-double. Onyeka Okongwu could end up being the long-term answer at center for the Hawks, but Capela will remain in the starting unit if he manages to perform at this rate on a regular basis.