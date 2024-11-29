Coby White Injury: Active during Friday's shootaround

White (wrist), who is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, participated in the club's morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White has yet to miss a game this season and is trending in the right direction while he deals with a left wrist sprain. In his last five outings, the 24-year-old guard has averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.8 steals across 31.2 minutes per game. If White is sidelined, Josh Giddey and Talen Horton-Tucker will likely see an uptick in playing time.