Coby White Injury: Doesn't practice Sunday

White (ankle) didn't practice Sunday ahead of Monday's game versus Brooklyn, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White rolled his ankle during Friday's loss to Boston, during which he totaled only 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, though he has dealt with a wrist injury and now an ankle injury, all in the last week. White should be considered questionable at best for Monday's game against the Nets until the team provides another update.