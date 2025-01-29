Coby White Injury: Goes through shootaround, still iffy

White (ankle) participated in the Bulls' morning shootaround and remains listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Johnson notes that White is trending towards playing, though head coach Billy Donovan suggested just two days earlier that the North Carolina product likely wouldn't be available for the first contest of the Bulls' three-game road trip. If White responds well to shootaround and warmups, however, he looks as though he could get the green light to play after missing the previous four games with a right ankle bone bruise. Fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on White's status leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.