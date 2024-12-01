Coby White Injury: Iffy for Monday

White (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

White sprained his left ankle during Friday's loss to Boston, in which he totaled only 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, though he has dealt with a wrist injury and now an ankle injury, all in the last week. White was held out of Sunday's practice, and if he's sidelined Monday, Talen Horton-Tucker and Josh Giddey are candidates for an uptick in playing time.