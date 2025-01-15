Fantasy Basketball
Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:22am

White (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

White returned from a one-game absence Tuesday versus the Pelicans, fishing with 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes. With the questionable designation, it's possible the Bulls want to see how his neck responded to the workload before determining his status for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Lonzo Ball (rest) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) are also carrying questionable tags for this contest.

