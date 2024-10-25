Coby White News: Buries seven threes in win

White finished Friday's 133-122 victory over the Bucks with 35 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 34 minutes.

White fell one made three-pointer shy of tying his career high, sinking seven of the Bulls' 21 made threes Friday. It was a strong bounce-back performance for White after he went 0-for-5 from distance and logged just 10 points in Chicago's regular-season opener. White was also a plus on the defensive end, tying his career high in steals with four.