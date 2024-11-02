Coby White News: Chips in 21 points Friday
White registered 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Nets.
White extended his 20-point streak to three games Friday, and he and Zach LaVine were tied for second-most points on the Bulls behind Nikola Vucevic (28). White struggled from three early in the regular season, but his shot has steadied as of late and he's gone 14-for-29 from beyond the arc over his last three outings. For the season, he's averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.
