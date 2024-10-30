Fantasy Basketball
Coby White News: Hits for 21 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

White closed Wednesday's 102-99 win over the Magic with 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

It's the third time in the last four games that White has delivered 20 or more points, and the 24-year-old guard seems to be gelling quickly with new backcourt mate Josh Giddey. Through five contests to begin the season, White is averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 boards, 4.4 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.4 steals, quickly demonstrating that his 2023-24 breakout was no fluke.

