Coby White News: Leads scoring effort

White recorded 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to Utah.

White continues to impress from beyond the arc and has hit five or more triples in three of his last four appearances. However, this is only one of the ways in which he's been producing for the Bulls, as he's been stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis to open the 2024-25 season. White is averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals through his first seven games of the year.