Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Pops for 22 in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:15am

White accumulated 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old guard's production has taken a small step back after his 2023-24 breakout, but only due to a slight drop in shot volume. White has scored in double digits in 16 straight appearances since the beginning of December, averaging 18.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.8 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch, and if the Bulls find takers for veterans like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline, White could see his usage skyrocket.

