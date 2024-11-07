Coby White News: Scores 24 points Thursday

White contributed 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Timberwolves.

White was efficient on offense and delivered his fifth outing with at least 20 points across his last six appearances. Even though White has had problems with his shot at times during that stretch, this game was a step in the right direction. Even if White hovers around the mark of shooting 43 percent from the field, he shoots with enough volume that he'll remain valuable across all fantasy formats.