Cody Martin Injury: Leaves early Friday

Martin (undisclosed) left at the 7:11 mark in the first quarter of Friday's game and did not return. He finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over five minutes.

Martin was ruled as doubtful to return to Friday's game after being replaced by Josh Okogie midway through the first quarter. Martin was playing through a groin injury, though it's unclear whether his exit was due to aggravating the injury. Nevertheless, it puts his availability for Saturday's game against the Pelicans in jeopardy.