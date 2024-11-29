Cody Martin News: All-around outing off bench in loss

Martin totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 99-98 loss to the Knicks.

Martin did a little bit of everything for Charlotte off the bench Friday, leading all bench players in rebounds and assists while coming up one point shy of the double-digit mark in a well-rounded performance. Martin matched a season high in assists while posting his second-best rebound total of the year, now having tallied at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in two outings.