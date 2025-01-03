Cody Martin News: Grabs seven boards in return

Martin (knee) logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to the Pistons.

Martin provided a nice lift on the boards in Friday's contest, returning to the court after a two-game absence due to a left knee contusion. The 29-year-old has been a key reserve for Charlotte this season, but he'll likely struggle to carve out a 25-plus-minute role if the injuries that sidelined Brandon Miller (ankle) and LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) on Friday prove to be short-term concerns.