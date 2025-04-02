Fantasy Basketball
Cody Williams Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:51am

The Jazz announced Wednesday that Williams tested positive for mononucleosis, ruling him out for the remainder of the season, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Williams will be re-evaluated in three weeks, at which time he'll likely be available to begin his offseason conditioning. Williams had a rough rookie season in Utah, making 50 total appearances with averages of 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 three-pointers on 32.3 percent shooting from the field.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
