Cody Williams News: Held to two points in G League

Williams compiled two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 33 minutes Thursday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 115-113 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

The three steals were about the only positive takeaway from Williams' line, as the rookie first-round pick continues to struggle in the G League since the Jazz sent him to the Stars in late November. After shooting 26.9 percent from the field and 18.9 percent from three-point range through his first 16 outings in the NBA, Williams hasn't shown much improvement with his efficiency over his seven games with Salt Lake City (31.6 percent from the field, 23.3 percent from three-point range).