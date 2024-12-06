Cody Williams News: Promising night in G League loss
Williams had 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 109-103 loss to the Valley Suns.
Williams' efficiency on the offensive end was a welcome sight for the organization, as he was 10-for-36 from the field in his first two G League appearances of the 2024-25 campaign entering Wednesday. The 2024 first-round selection was perfect from deep in the loss and led his squad in scoring despite logging only 20 minutes of action. This is a great step in the right direction for Williams, who looks like he could have his fair share of growing pains this season.
