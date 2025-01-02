Cody Williams News: Shines in G League win

Williams amassed 36 points (13-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, three steals, two blocks and one rebound across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 121-117 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Williams received the green light for the Stars while leading the club in points, blocks and steals. The rookie has seen inconsistent playing time at the NBA level to begin his career, though he could play a significant role in Utah's rotation if injuries arise. Through 10 appearances in the G League, Williams has averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks across 29.9 minutes per contest.