Cody Williams News: Struggles shooting in G League loss

Williams played 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 106-104 loss versus San Diego and compiled nine points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Williams had an inefficient shooting performance Tuesday, connecting on just 30.0 percent of his field-goal attempts, although he did manage to record new season-high totals in both rebounds and assists. The rookie first-round pick spent the first month of the season with the Jazz, he's spent the past six games in the G League, and it's unclear when he will get his next opportunity in the NBA.