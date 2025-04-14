Colby Jones News: Wraps up season with double-double

Jones chipped in 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 42 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Heat.

The Wizards went with a short seven-man rotation in the season finale, leading Jones to his first career double-double as he soaked up all the court time he could handle. The second-year wing played at least 30 minutes in six of his last eight appearances in 2024-25, averaging 10.6 points, 5.4 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 threes in 32.5 minutes a contest over that span.