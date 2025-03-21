Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 3:06pm

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Anthony will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left big toe sprain. The 24-year-old combo guard was unable to participate in Friday's shootaround before being ruled out, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Wizards. Anthony Black and Cory Joseph are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Anthony being sidelined.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now