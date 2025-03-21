Cole Anthony Injury: Ruled out Friday

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Anthony will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left big toe sprain. The 24-year-old combo guard was unable to participate in Friday's shootaround before being ruled out, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Wizards. Anthony Black and Cory Joseph are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Anthony being sidelined.