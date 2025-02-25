Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:24pm

Anthony sustained a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers and will not return.

Anthony will finish the game with six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Anthony Black will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way. Anthony's next chance to play will come Thursday against Golden State.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now