Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Catches DNP-CD on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Anthony was a DNP-Coach's Decision for Wednesday's loss to the Bulls.

Per Sports Illustrated's Mason Williams, Anthony stated, "[I] wasn't playing that well, me and [Magic coach Jamahl Mosley] had a conversation. He keeps it a buck with me, I'm gonna keep it a buck with him. And I mean, this is what happens. It's a business, man." The guard has scored just eight points on 18.8 percent shooting to begin the season. As he's struggled, sophomores Anthony Black and Jett Howard have found more consistent run this season.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now