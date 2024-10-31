Cole Anthony News: Catches DNP-CD on Wednesday

Anthony was a DNP-Coach's Decision for Wednesday's loss to the Bulls.

Per Sports Illustrated's Mason Williams, Anthony stated, "[I] wasn't playing that well, me and [Magic coach Jamahl Mosley] had a conversation. He keeps it a buck with me, I'm gonna keep it a buck with him. And I mean, this is what happens. It's a business, man." The guard has scored just eight points on 18.8 percent shooting to begin the season. As he's struggled, sophomores Anthony Black and Jett Howard have found more consistent run this season.