Cole Anthony News: Goes scoreless in Game 4
Anthony closed Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with no counting stats over two minutes.
Anthony failed to make an impact Sunday against the defending NBA champions, as he saw the floor for a team-low two minutes. Throughout the first four games of this first-round series with Boston, Anthony has racked up just eight points, four rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes.
