Cole Anthony News: Limited impact in 19 minutes

Anthony chipped in three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Orlando wasn't able to generate much offense from their backcourt trio of Anthony, Anthony Black and Cory Joseph -- all three combined for 11 points as Orlando was knocked out of the postseason. None of those players stepped up much in the absence of Jalen Suggs (knee), as they formed a timeshare at the point guard slot to limit the upside of each other. Anthony finished the regular season with 67 appearances and averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 42.4 percent shooting from the field.